Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,189 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAH opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

