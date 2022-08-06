Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 69,586 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.20% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 38.9% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 51,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 60.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

KAPR stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

