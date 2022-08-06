Citigroup Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $50.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

