Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $62.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.43, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

