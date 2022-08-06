Financial Comparison: Amplitude (AMPL) versus Its Competitors

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) is one of 415 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Amplitude to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -51.07% -24.01% -17.99% Amplitude Competitors -92.15% -64.58% -8.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million -$74.98 million -11.79 Amplitude Competitors $1.81 billion $282.76 million 37.84

This table compares Amplitude and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amplitude’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 3 6 0 2.67 Amplitude Competitors 1619 11139 24049 526 2.63

Amplitude currently has a consensus target price of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 68.90%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 31.59%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Amplitude beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

