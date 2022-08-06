Credit Suisse Group Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $140.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.46.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $211.74. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

