Morgan Stanley Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $76.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

