Head-To-Head Comparison: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Mazda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 101.13 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.19 $725.86 million $0.57 7.33

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Volcon and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.86%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor 2.58% 8.38% 3.52%

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

