Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $44.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 1.86. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

