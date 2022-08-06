Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE LEA opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. Lear has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.