RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $60.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

