Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 4.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $107.03. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

