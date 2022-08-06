William E. Welch Sells 41,859 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IronNet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. IronNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IronNet by 103.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the first quarter valued at $490,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IronNet by 651.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IronNet by 152.7% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

