William E. Welch Sells 41,859 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
IronNet Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. IronNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $47.50.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
