Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) & GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) Head to Head Analysis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) and GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and GelStat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $45.60 million 26.02 -$180.97 million ($1.16) -7.22 GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GelStat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 GelStat 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and GelStat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GelStat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of GelStat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GelStat has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and GelStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -178.32% -38.37% -33.34% GelStat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GelStat beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About GelStat

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms. The company sells its products to retailers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and catalog merchandisers both directly and through external sales brokers. GelStat Corporation is headquartered in Palm City, Florida.

