Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) CFO Sells $101,556.24 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 102.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 90,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 888.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

