Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $12.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

