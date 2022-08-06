Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $12.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
SolarWinds stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.