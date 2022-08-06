Eric R. Ball Buys 20,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Eric R. Ball purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
Shares of SOUN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $18.14.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $1,907,000.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Further Reading
