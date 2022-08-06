Eric R. Ball Buys 20,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Eric R. Ball purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $1,907,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

