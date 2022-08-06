Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.70.

ENTG opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. Entegris has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Entegris by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

