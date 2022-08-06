Head-To-Head Review: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 86.13% 31.14% 9.54% Silver Bull Resources N/A -59.34% -53.72%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.15, indicating a potential downside of 69.63%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.42 $220.35 million $1.11 0.44 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.25 million ($0.09) -2.37

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Silver Bull Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

