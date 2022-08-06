RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $105.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Down 2.6 %

RNG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $315.00.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

