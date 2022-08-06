Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 251 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $375.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $697.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

