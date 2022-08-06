Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $121.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $10,039,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

