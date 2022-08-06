Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE WST opened at $341.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

