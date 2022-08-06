Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $169.08 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $152.74 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.28.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

