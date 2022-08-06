Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

