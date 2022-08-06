Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,846,000 after buying an additional 461,566 shares during the period. Finally, WiL LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $80,332,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Okta Trading Up 0.4 %

OKTA stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

