The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.73% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

