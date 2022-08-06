SG Americas Securities LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 46.42%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

