Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE BHLB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

