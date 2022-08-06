Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $655,980.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $324.91 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.75 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.30.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

