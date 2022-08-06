Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 63,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,225.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$505,806.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 120,934 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,891.49.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 33,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,482.87.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$311.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.62. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.58 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7647762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

