Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) General Counsel Sells $544,898.28 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARES opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.