Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 112,589 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

