James Bylund Sells 2,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Repligen Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $246.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Repligen by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Repligen by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Repligen by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

