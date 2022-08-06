UBS Group Raises Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 15.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $13,771,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.