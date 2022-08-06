Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $393,350.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 7th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

