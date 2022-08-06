Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $393,350.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

