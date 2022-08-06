Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

MYE stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.33. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myers Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.