JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $426,503.79 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 29,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at $161,854,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00.

NYSE JELD opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JELD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

