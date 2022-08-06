Craig Hallum Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $13.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.
Upland Software Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.