Craig Hallum Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $13.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Upland Software Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

