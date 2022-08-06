Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $4,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

