Suzanne D. Snapper Sells 5,883 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENSG opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 292,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

