Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

