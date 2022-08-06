Morgan Stanley Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $145.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.13.

AME stock opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

