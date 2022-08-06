ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ON opened at $67.63 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60.
In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
