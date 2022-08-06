Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ATUS opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 499,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Altice USA by 22.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

