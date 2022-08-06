Mizuho Boosts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $40.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

WMB opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

