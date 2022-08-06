DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.47. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

