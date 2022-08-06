Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.86) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.82) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

