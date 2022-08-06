Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.
Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:WMB opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Williams Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 247,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
