FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.70.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

